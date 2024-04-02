Essex Savings Bank Raises Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

WTM traded up $21.53 on Tuesday, reaching $1,791.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,319.05 and a 1 year high of $1,849.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,719.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,578.24.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

