Essex Savings Bank Sells 90 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.82. 866,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

