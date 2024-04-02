Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Up 2.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $65.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Establishment Labs traded as high as $50.86 and last traded at $50.09. Approximately 325,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 451,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 357.81% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Establishment Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
