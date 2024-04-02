Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in March

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 286,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 278.4 days.

Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $72.39.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

