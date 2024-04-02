Evercore ISI Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $425.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $420.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Get Home Depot alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $366.05. 1,352,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,452. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.67. The company has a market cap of $362.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,473 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.