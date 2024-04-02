EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 8.3%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 2,342,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,860,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

EVgo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $666.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at $245,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,002 shares of company stock worth $234,693. 73.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EVgo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in EVgo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EVgo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in EVgo by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in EVgo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

