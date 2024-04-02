Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

SNMP stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $297.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

Insider Transactions at Evolve Transition Infrastructure

In other Evolve Transition Infrastructure news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak acquired 1,536,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,345.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,536,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP ( NYSE:SNMP Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

