Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 742,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 10.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,395,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 405,426 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of Exscientia stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 520,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,696. Exscientia has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

