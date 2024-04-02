Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up to $10.29

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $10.52. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

