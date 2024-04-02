Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $4.99 on Friday. Fanhua has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $9.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of -0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fanhua

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fanhua by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fanhua by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

