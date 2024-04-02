FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 34,483 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,483 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $41,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $14,562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $14,171,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.34. 1,077,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,902. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

