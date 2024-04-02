FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 155 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.33. 528,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,926. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average of $120.59. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $105.51 and a 12 month high of $134.46.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

