FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 1,830 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 322,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,797. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.