FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629,573 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,005,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,728,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,583,000 after purchasing an additional 213,455 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,747,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,785. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $57.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

