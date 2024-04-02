FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $4.60 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,004. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $362.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

