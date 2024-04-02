FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $1,444,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $48,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,973,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NSC traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $250.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,896. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.32 and a 200-day moving average of $226.61.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

