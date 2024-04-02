FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.85% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CUT traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

