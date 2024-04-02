FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $660,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.00. 1,162,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,613. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

