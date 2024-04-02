FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.03. 859,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,620. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.89.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.