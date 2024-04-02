FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 5,476 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after buying an additional 308,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after buying an additional 166,097 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1,066.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 544,389 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 414,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 136,050 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

SMB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. 56,861 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.