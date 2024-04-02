FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,344,000 after acquiring an additional 634,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,052,000 after buying an additional 299,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,750,000 after buying an additional 377,901 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.05.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,579,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,704,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 868.10 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.39. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.