Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.73.

FATE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $49,366.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $62,888.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732. 5.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 590,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 359,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 240,624 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 38,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

FATE opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $702.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.66. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

