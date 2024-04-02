Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 29th total of 295,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Fathom Trading Down 1.0 %

FTHM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 48,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,594. Fathom has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $41.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $74.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. Research analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Fathom by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 289,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 464,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

FTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

