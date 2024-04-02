Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 29th total of 295,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Fathom Trading Down 1.0 %
FTHM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 48,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,594. Fathom has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $41.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $74.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. Research analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
