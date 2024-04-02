Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Fenbo Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of FEBO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. 11,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,070. Fenbo has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96.
About Fenbo
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fenbo
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fenbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.