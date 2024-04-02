Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Acquires 66,664 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,664 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Exponent worth $15,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of EXPO traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 279,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,235. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.84.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 57.44%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

