Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 421.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $18,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 82,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,515 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.3 %

VRSK stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,877. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.96 and a 12 month high of $251.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.04 and its 200-day moving average is $238.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

