Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 730 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Entegris makes up approximately 1.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Entegris worth $52,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 3,909.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,554. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.11. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entegris news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

