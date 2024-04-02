Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 517,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up about 2.9% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $126,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.92.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $305.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

