Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,057,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the period. Graco accounts for approximately 2.1% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $91,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,176 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,667 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Graco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,596. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.95.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

