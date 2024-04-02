Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $66,482,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 894,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.84. The stock had a trading volume of 92,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $94.54.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

