Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,686,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the quarter. ExlService comprises about 1.9% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of ExlService worth $82,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in ExlService by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 594,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 53,940 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 640,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 80,416 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $30.88. 1,425,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,822. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

