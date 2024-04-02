Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,181 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 2.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Amphenol worth $115,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after buying an additional 691,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,289,000 after buying an additional 1,419,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after buying an additional 653,354 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 564,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,113. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.