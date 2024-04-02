Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,442 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,520 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $45,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $370,717,000 after buying an additional 340,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.24. 3,598,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,250. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $136.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.27.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

