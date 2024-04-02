Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.00

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 3563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

