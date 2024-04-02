Fetch.ai Price Down 7% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 7% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and approximately $365.89 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00004085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00071403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00027736 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00016714 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 840,765,751 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

