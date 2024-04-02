Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $47.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43.

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

