Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Short Interest Up 16.4% in March

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Finward Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FNWD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.58. 3,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,054. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. Finward Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

