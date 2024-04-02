FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.00

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03), with a volume of 6613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of £8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.27.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers smoke, heat, and carbon monoxide alarms and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brand names, as well as CO alarm sensors.

