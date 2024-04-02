First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 160,846 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 160,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,423,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,805,512. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on PARA

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.