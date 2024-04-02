First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,178,910,000 after acquiring an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,875,306,000 after buying an additional 255,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $277.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.67 and a 200-day moving average of $281.34.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

