First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.07 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,285 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.15. 6,544,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,928,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.