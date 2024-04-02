First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.99% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,572. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $220.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

