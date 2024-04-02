First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

