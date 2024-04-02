First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Paychex by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after acquiring an additional 466,890 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,123,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.77.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $120.27. 3,085,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,239. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average is $119.55.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

