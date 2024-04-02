First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.27 Million Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.43% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,889. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $61.83.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

