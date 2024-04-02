First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.36 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,369 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KMI traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,284,403. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

