First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.76 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded down $4.59 on Tuesday, reaching $203.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,766,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,856,121. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

