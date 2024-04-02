First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,599 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Down 2.0 %

BBY traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 906,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,874 shares of company stock worth $3,916,093 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.27.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

