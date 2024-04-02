First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 19,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 1,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $13.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.11. 1,078,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.60 and its 200-day moving average is $335.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.01 and a 12-month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

