First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the February 29th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bancorp.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 191.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 380,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $202.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.20%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

